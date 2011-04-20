EXODUS: Managing Editor Of Rupert Murdoch's 'The Daily' Jumps Ship For Reuters

Photo: 3.bp.blogspot.com

Further proof Rupert Murdoch‘s The Daily may be a sinking media ship.Jim Gaines, who was long-time editor at Time Inc. before he joined The Daily as managing editor, is already leaving the struggling iPad newspaper to join Reuters..as their new ethics editor.



Hard not to get the sense from that announcement that the life rafts are being launched at Daily HQ.

Reuters also reports they have hired Dow Jones Newswires President Paul Ingrassia to the new position of deputy editor-in-chief in an effort to “overhaul its news operations” and “raise its profile.”

