Rupert Murdoch Slammed After Saying Muslims 'Must Be Held Responsible' For 'Growing Jihadist Cancer'

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is getting slammed on Twitter after making controversial statements about Muslims in light of the France terror attacks.

The News Corp. CEO seemed to suggest that all Muslims, even those who don’t support extremist views, should have to answer for those who carry out terror attacks.

He tweeted:

Maybe most Moslems peaceful, but until they recognise and destroy their growing jihadist cancer they must be held responsible.

— Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) January 10, 2015

Big jihadist danger looming everywhere from Philippines to Africa to Europe to US. Political correctness makes for denial and hypocrisy.

— Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) January 10, 2015

France was hit with a spate of terror attacks last week, including a shooting massacre at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and two hostage situations in and around Paris.

The suspects who allegedly perpetrated the attacks were all affiliated with the same terror cell that once funneled young Muslims from France into Iraq to fight American troops during the occupation.

Among those blasting Murdoch’s remarks on Twitter were author J.K. Rowling and actor/comedian Aziz Ansari.

Both pointed out the hypocrisy in his statements:

I was born Christian. If that makes Rupert Murdoch my responsibility, I’ll auto-excommunicate. http://t.co/Atw1wNk8UX

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 11, 2015

.@dom209 The Spanish Inquisition was my fault, as is all Christian fundamentalist violence. Oh, and Jim Bakker.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 11, 2015

Ansari went on a full-blown Twitter rant:

.@rupertmurdoch Rups can we get a step by step guide? How can my 60 year old parents in NC help destroy terrorist groups? Plz advise.

— Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) January 12, 2015

[email protected] Are you responsible for the evil shit all Christians do or just the insane amount of evil you yourself contribute to?

— Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) January 12, 2015

.@rupertmurdoch You are Catholic, why are you not hunting pedophiles? #RupertsFault

— Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) January 12, 2015

.@rupertmurdoch is responsible for all pedophilia committed by anyone Catholic. @rupertmurdoch why are you pro-pedophile :(

— Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) January 12, 2015

.@rupertmurdoch is Christian just like Mark David Chapman who shot John Lennon. Why didn’t Rupert stop it? #RupertsFault

— Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) January 12, 2015

To be clear, I am not religious and have nothing against Christians or Muslims, just ignorance like what @rupertmurdoch is spreading.

— Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) January 12, 2015

