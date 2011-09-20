Rupert Murdoch's Company Will Pay Nearly $5 Million To Settle With One Phone Hacking Victim

The News of the World phone-hacking scandal took off in earnest when British citizens learned reporters from the newspaper broke into the voicemail account of murder victim Milly Dowler.



News International, the parent company of the defunct publication, will pay almost $5 million to Dowler’s family for its transgressions, Reuters reports.

According to a source:

The settlement is likely to involve close to a two million pound payment to the murdered schoolgirl’s family and a donation of at least one million pounds to charity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.