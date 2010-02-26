Rupert Murdoch's British Paper Has 'Collective Amnesia' According To A Parliamentary Committee

News International’s The News Of The World, a British paper under Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., has been under examination by a parliamentary committe, according to the New York Times.



The Culture, Media and Sport Committee, recently focused on a 2007 incident in which a reporter at The News of the World illegally tapped into phone messages for the royal family.

The results were published in a document on questionable reporting practices in England.

The parliamentary committee said The News of the World is feigning “collective amnesia” on the matter. According to The New York Times, the panel stated in their report:

We have repeatedly encountered an unwillingness to provide the detailed information that we sought, claims of ignorance or lack of recall, and deliberate obfuscation.

News International responded, “News International condemned the report as the work of lawmakers who were “resorting to innuendo, unwarranted inference and exaggeration,” the New York Times reports.

