Rupert Murdoch Just Sold This Gorgeous Yacht For $US29.7 Million

Rupert Murdoch has found a buyer for his yacht, Rosehearty, says The Telegraph. He put the vessel on sale three months after filing for divorce from his ex-wife, Wendi Deng.

The yacht itself boasts 5 cabins and some pretty amazing toys like water skis and full sets of diving gear.

Murdoch has said that the sale has nothing to do with divorce, he merely works too much. Apparently Wendi use it a fair amount though.

The vessel was sold by Alex Lees-Buckley in Monoco’s Camper & Nicholsons office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.