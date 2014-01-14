Rupert Murdoch Just Sold This Gorgeous Yacht For $US29.7 Million

Linette Lopez
This is the Rosehearty, she's almost 138 feet long.CharterWorld.com

Rupert Murdoch has found a buyer for his yacht, Rosehearty, says The Telegraph. He put the vessel on sale three months after filing for divorce from his ex-wife, Wendi Deng.

The yacht itself boasts 5 cabins and some pretty amazing toys like water skis and full sets of diving gear.

Murdoch has said that the sale has nothing to do with divorce, he merely works too much. Apparently Wendi use it a fair amount though.

The vessel was sold by Alex Lees-Buckley in Monoco’s Camper & Nicholsons office.

This is the Rosehearty, she's almost 138 feet long.

This is one of the five guest cabins aboard.

The boat accommodates about 12 guests.

Another cabin view -- you're looking at the bathroom.

Double beds for the kids.

Now upstairs to the deck.

There's an outside dining area.

And a jacuzzi.

When it's rainy you can hang out and watch movies in this lovely living room.

Here's your rainy day dining room.

But this is what really matters, where the real magic happens.

Want to see another beaut?

Check out the gorgeous yacht Dan Loeb bought from Sandy Weill>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.