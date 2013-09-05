Here's The Gorgeous Yacht Rupert Murdoch Is Selling For $US29.7 Million

When you’re young, the hardest part of breaking up is getting back your stuff.

When you’re older, the hardest part is giving up your stuff.

And so it goes at the end of the beautiful romance that was the marriage of Rupert and Wendi Deng Murdoch. The couple filed for divorce three months ago, and now Murdoch is selling his gorgeous yacht, Rosehearty, CNBC reports.

Apparently Wendi used it more than Rupert since he works a lot.

Rosehearty, for her part, boasts 5 cabins and some pretty amazing toys like water skis and full sets of diving gear. The vessel is being sold by Camper & Nicholsons.

