Here's The Gorgeous Yacht Rupert Murdoch Is Selling For $US29.7 Million

Linette Lopez
This is the Rosehearty, she's almost 138 feet long.CharterWorld.com

When you’re young, the hardest part of breaking up is getting back your stuff.

When you’re older, the hardest part is giving up your stuff.

And so it goes at the end of the beautiful romance that was the marriage of Rupert and Wendi Deng Murdoch. The couple filed for divorce three months ago, and now Murdoch is selling his gorgeous yacht, Rosehearty, CNBC reports.

Apparently Wendi used it more than Rupert since he works a lot.

Rosehearty, for her part, boasts 5 cabins and some pretty amazing toys like water skis and full sets of diving gear. The vessel is being sold by Camper & Nicholsons.

This is one of the five guest cabins aboard.

The boat accommodates about 12 guests.

Another cabin view -- you're looking at the bathroom.

Double beds for the kids.

Now upstairs to the deck.

There's an outside dining area.

And a jacuzzi.

When it's rainy you can hang out and watch movies in this lovely living room.

Here's your rainy day dining room.

But this is what really matters, where the real magic happens.

Want to see another beaut?

