Rupert Murdoch: Without Me, Your iPad Is 'Merely An Empty Vessel'

Rupert Murdoch’s killer quarter has emboldened him, and his plans to charge for his content.



Speaking on the company’s earnings call, he said “Content isn’t just King, it’s the Emperor of all things electronic.”

He added later, without content the world’s large flat screens, e-readers, and tablets would be “unloved and unsold.”

Rupert, likely referring to the iPad, said it would be “merely an empty vessel” without content. It is not “powered by batteries,” it is powered by great content.

He also mentioned that he’s working on subscription deals with device makers, as this quarter proved that consumers are willing to pay for content.

To people that think content wants to be free, Rupert replies, “It sounds like B.S. to me!”

