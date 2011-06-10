Rupert Murdoch Will Now Take Over The World Of For-Profit Education

Rupert Murdoch, who is making education an issue in the 2012 Presidential campaign, hired two former public school officials to run News Corp’s education business.



Kristen Kane and Peter Gorman will serve as COO and senior vice president of the division headed by former New York City schools chancellor, Joel Klein.

New Corp purchased Wireless Generation for $360 million late last year and plans to focus on supplying “individualized, technology-based” education to children throughout the world.

Murdoch’s plan to make education an issue in the next election focuses around the fact that he believes it is the “last holdout of the digital revolution,” rhetoric he adopted in an October, 2010 op-ed. Wireless Generation, of course, stands to make some serious money if he succeeds.

In order to do so, News Corp and the College Board are sponsoring a panel called “The Future of American Education: A Presidential Primary Forum,” which will pit “all Republican primary candidates who meet a threshold level of support in national polls” against each other.

