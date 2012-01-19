The Real Reason Rupert Murdoch Flipped Out Over SOPA And Google On Twitter

Those angry tweets of Rupert Murdoch’s against Google and SOPA this week did sound like he was lashing out at something.



Now we know what.

Apparently, Murdoch attended a Google TV demonstration at CES and it freaked him out when he saw that you could watch pirated material that you found through Google search, Jeff Bercovici reports for Forbes.

Reports differ on whether it was “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol” or “Pirates of the Caribbean” that Murdoch saw pirated, though he tweeted about finding “M:I” on Google earlier.

