Rupert Murdoch: We'll Take Our Sites Out Of Google's Search Index

Rupert Murdoch says once he starts charging for all his sites, he’s going to take them out of Google’s search index.



In an interview with Sky News Australia, he says he doesn’t want people coming to his sites through search engines. “What’s the point of having someone coming occasionally?” Murdoch wants them coming to his site directly. He has pretty low opinion of searchers.

“If they’re just search people… They don’t suddenly become loyal readers.” They get 15-20 headlines and just click on the most interesting. There’s no loyalty built from Ask, Google or Microsoft.

Earlier in the interview, he says he has to charge for his sites because there are “no news websites or blog websites anywhere in the world making serious money.” In his opinion, “there’s not enough advertising in the world.”

Will Murdoch actually start charging for all of his sites? We doubt it. Will he pull the results from Google? We really doubt it. But it sure makes for an entertaining idea.

The full interview is 37 minutes long. The comments on taking his papers out of search come at the 4:00 minute marker.





