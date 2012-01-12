Rupert Murdoch Was Oddly Close With Deposed News International CEO Rebekah Brooks

Before being forced to resign by the News Corp. phone-hacking scandal, Rebekah Brooks was named CEO of Rupert Murdoch’s News International at 41, after editing his papers News of the World and The Sun.



Her wild success at such a young age was unprecedented in the British tabloid industry — particularly when she had no prior journalism experience. Now we have a few more details of how it happened.

Vanity Fair published a long profile of Brooks by Susan Andrews that details the strange, incredibly close relationship between her and Murdoch.

The whole story — which Murdoch’s wife, Wendi Deng Murdoch, is notably absent from — is worth reading, but here are some of the highlights regarding the pair.

Brooks seemed closer to Murdoch than his daughters, and was close with the entire family.

Murdoch, when talking about Brooks, says he “adores her,” “is devoted to her,” and “is besotted” with her. Brooks would fuss over Murdoch at dinner parties.

They would swim together when she was in London.

Murdoch unexpectedly fired News of the World editor Phil Hall and replaced him with Brooks, then Rebekah Wade, in 2000. He installed her as The Sun editor in 2003.

After Wade assaulted her then husband over suspected infidelity, “No charges were filed, and, as the press reported, she emerged from an eight-hour stint in jail and went straight to the office — wearing a designer suit Rupert Murdoch had sent to the police station.”

Brooks’ second husband, Charles Brooks, had his novel published by Murdoch’s HarperCollins.

Brooks served as the liaison between James and Rupert Murdoch as their relationship fell apart.

Murdoch only let her resign “under intense pressure,” and ensured her a $2.7 million severance, a chauffeur-driven Mercedes, and a London office after she left.

Although Brooks hasn’t been charged with anything as of yet, the investigation is ongoing.

