Rupert Murdoch Wants Your Opinion On Page 3 Girls

Paul Colgan
Photo: Getty / File

We’ve noted before what great value News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch is on Twitter. He’s back at it, asking for people’s opinions on the ever-controversial use of topless women on Page 3 of his British tabloid, The Sun.

This followed another tweet on the same issue that gives some important context:

Perhaps Rupert is rethinking the whole practice. In the replies, people aren’t holding back.

