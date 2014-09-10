Rupert Murdoch Wants Your Opinion On Page 3 Girls

Photo: Getty / File

We’ve noted before what great value News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch is on Twitter. He’s back at it, asking for people’s opinions on the ever-controversial use of topless women on Page 3 of his British tabloid, The Sun.

Page 3 again. Aren't beautiful young women more attractive in at least some fashionable clothes? Your opinions please. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) September 10, 2014

This followed another tweet on the same issue that gives some important context:

Brit feminists bang on forever about page 3. I bet never buy paper I think old fashioned but readers seem to disagree. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) September 10, 2014

Perhaps Rupert is rethinking the whole practice. In the replies, people aren’t holding back.

