Rupert Murdoch Wants Your Opinion On Page 3 Girls

We’ve noted before what great value News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch is on Twitter. He’s back at it, asking for people’s opinions on the ever-controversial use of topless women on Page 3 of his British tabloid, The Sun.
Page 3 again. Aren't beautiful young women more attractive in at least some fashionable clothes? Your opinions please.
— Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) September 10, 2014
This followed another tweet on the same issue that gives some important context:
Brit feminists bang on forever about page 3. I bet never buy paper
I think old fashioned but readers seem to disagree.
— Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) September 10, 2014
Perhaps Rupert is rethinking the whole practice. In the replies, people aren’t holding back.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.