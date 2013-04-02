Rupert Murdoch Visited His Wackiest Newspaper In Darwin On A Busy Day

Photo:

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was in the Top End today, visiting the NT news on what would have been a busy day for the paper, even without the boss in town.

The newspaper is famed for its coverage of crocodiles and outrageous front page headlines, such as “Best man left bleeding after being hit in head by flying dildo” and “Why I stuck a cracker up my clacker“.

The paper summed up the anticipation around the visit on Twitter with this:

As Murdoch – who is about to oversee a spin-off of News Corporation’s newspaper assets – was visiting, a search was still on for a light plane, lost with four people on board in a remote part of the Northern Territory.

While he was in town, he met with new NT chief minister Adam Giles as well as business leaders and academics. He also labelled the Gillard Government’s discussions over 457 Visas as “disgraceful,” and “racist”.

“The way they [Labor] are talking about the (457) is pretty disgraceful and racist. But I’m a big one for encouraging immigrants, I think that’s the future, a mixture of people,” he told Sky News.

“Just look at America, it’s just fantastic.

“You have difficulties for generational migrants sometimes, if there are too many from one area, but you know they meld in a couple of generations and it leads to tremendous creativity in the community.”

