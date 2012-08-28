Rupert Murdoch Tweets 'Give Prince Harry A Break'—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyRupert Murdoch, whose publication The Sun was the first British paper to publish nude photos of Prince Harry in Vegas, tweeted his support for the prince, writing, “Prince Harry. Give him a break. He may be on the public payroll one way or another, but the public loves him, even to enjoy Las Vegas.” Murdoch later tweeted his sage advice for the young prince, “Only lesson for Prince Harry: avoid playmates with cameras!”
- “Star Wars” films “Attack of the Clones”and “Revenge of the Sith” will be re-released in 3D this September and October, respectively.
- If you didn’t get enough “True Blood” last night during the season five finale, you can watch a sneak peek at season six … HERE.
- CNN is looking for a boost from HBO by adding the premium channel’s sports shows and documentaries into its lineup of news programs. “The strategy fits into a broader effort by CNN to develop unscripted series to complement its news reports, particularly on late nights and weekends,” reports the NYT.
- Jessica Alba goes blonde and learns how to shoot a gun for her upcoming role as Nancy Callahan, an exotic dancer who occasionally gets involved in the criminal underworld, in the new “Sin City” adaptation.
- Rainn Wilson’s “The Office” spin-off “The Farm” casts “Die Hard 2” star Tom Bower as Dwight’s Nazi uncle.
- From Miley Cyrus to Nicole Kidman, check out celebrities’ most daring magazine nudity.
SEE ALSO: Why The Sun is publishing nude photos of Prince Harry, despite the palace’s pleas >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.