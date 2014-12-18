Rupert Murdoch Tweeted This Hilarious Photo Of His Indoor Skydiving Experience

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has delighted us again with his ever-entertaining Twitter feed.

This afternoon the 83-year-old tweeted a photo of him doing indoor skydiving in Sydney.

It looks like he’s at the iFly skydiving centre at Penrith Panthers in western Sydney. The company which claims its 5m-wide glass chamber is one of the largest vertical wind tunnels in the world. It’s powered by four 450 horsepower fans.

Murdoch said it was a bit of “family fun”.

Here’s the Tweet.

But the best is when you zoom in on his face…

Looks fun!

