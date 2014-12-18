Rupert Murdoch Tweeted This Hilarious Photo Of His Indoor Skydiving Experience

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has delighted us again with his ever-entertaining Twitter feed.
This afternoon the 83-year-old tweeted a photo of him doing indoor skydiving in Sydney.
It looks like he’s at the iFly skydiving centre at Penrith Panthers in western Sydney. The company which claims its 5m-wide glass chamber is one of the largest vertical wind tunnels in the world. It’s powered by four 450 horsepower fans.
Murdoch said it was a bit of “family fun”.
Here’s the Tweet.
Family fun #skydiving over Australia's Blue Mountains… Sort of! pic.twitter.com/xswmiW9rD2
— Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) December 18, 2014
But the best is when you zoom in on his face…
Looks fun!
