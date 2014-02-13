Rupert Murdoch Took BuzzFeed's Billionaire Quiz And Got Himself

Rupert Murdoch, billionaire CEO and very serious man, took BuzzFeed’s ‘Which Billionaire Tycoon Are You?’ quiz. His chief of staff Tweeted it out this afternoon.

This means one of two things: BuzzFeed quiz’s are actually designed for titans of capitalism or that the titans of capitalism are just like you and me.

Oh, and for what it’s worth, I just took it and I got George Soros.

Check out the tweet below:

Dear @BuzzFeed, @rupertmurdoch took the quiz and confirmed that he is in fact Rupert Murdoch. Phew. pic.twitter.com/sKknuiRG1H — Natalie Ravitz (@nravitz) February 12, 2014

