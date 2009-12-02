Rupert Murdoch: Too Many Editors Want Awards, Ignore Their Readers

Murdoch took aim at media competitors in a speech Tuesday, saying award-hungry papers should keep their eyes on readers — not accolades.

“I can’t tell you how many newspapers I see have a wall of journalism prizes and a declining circulation,” he cracked during a Web-streamed, Federal Trade Commission-hosted panel entitled “How Will Journalism Survive the Internet Age?”

Now, that is a question for the ages. We’d like answers!

Well, the News Corp. boss had plenty to say on matters of media survival. His speech touched on several talking points: That companies must deliver the news media that people want (again, listen to the consumers); that high-quality journalism doesn’t come free, and those who steal it should pay (“Critics say people won’t pay but I believe they will”); that government should step back and let a free press prosper with aggregators “employing their own journalists.”

Murdoch also insisted that aggregators — ahem, Google — “need the news organisations.” But of course he’s going to say that.

