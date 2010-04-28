Murdoch To Sulzberger: 'Get A Life'

Rupert has a little fun at Arthur’s expense last night.

The New York Observer’s John Koblin wrote an incredible party report for last night’s Wall Street Journal soiree celebrating the launch of its new Greater New York section.News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch, the man behind the section aimed at poaching New York Times subscribers and advertisers, was making the rounds at the party, shaking hands with the city’s elite.



Koblin asked him what he thought of NYT publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr.’s reaction when meeting Journal editor Robert Thomson met for the first time. The paper titans addressed a feature in the Journal on women in healthier populations who prefer feminine-looking men. Part of a picture of Arthur Sulzberger was used to illustrate the story.

Mr. Murdoch’s swatted the air disgustedly with his right hand, and said, “He should get a life.”

The Times recently ran an ad campaign, in which it provided stats about its dominance over the Journal with women readers in the New York area. What did Mr. Murdoch think?

“Bullshit,” he said. “We have more women readers–total–than they do nationally.”

Did he feel he could kill The New York Times?

“You can’t kill The New York Times,” he said. “It’ll be here forever.”

