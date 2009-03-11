Rupert Murdoch Still Buying Newspapers

Conventional wisdom says not to invest in print, but there’s no dissuading Rupert Murdoch.



The New York Observer reports News Corp (NWS) has acquired The Brooklyn Paper, a small independent paper with deep, widely respected coverage of its turf.

We don’t see the upside in print. But Rupert loves a newspaper war, and the New York Times recently moved to expand its own Brooklyn coverage (via neighbourhood blogs).

The Observer has learned that the 31-year-old independent newspaper, The Brooklyn Paper, has been purchased by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.

The Brooklyn Paper‘s editor (and onetime Observer profile subject) Gersh Kuntzman and its publisher Celia Weintrob confirmed the news…

“They don’t want the product to change,” said Mr. Kuntzman. “And they love the product. And the product is fantastic.”

