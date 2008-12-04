Rupert Murdoch Spending $100,000+ On Wife's Birthday Party

Rupert Murdoch is reportedly planning a lavish, six-figure celebration for his wife Wendi’s birthday. (We hope it wasn’t supposed to be a surprise.)



Portfolio’s Mixed Media blog: According to a source with knowledge of the planning, the Murdochs have booked the top floor of the Gramercy Park Hotel, where their guests will include Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, Billy Joel, and Arianna Huffington. A portion of the six-figure budget went towards booking the Chinese pianist Lang Lang to play a 20-minute set.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.