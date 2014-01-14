Rupert Murdoch Sold This Amazing $32.8 Million Yacht

The Rosehearty. Photo: Supplied

Rupert Murdoch has reportedly sold this yacht, the Rosehearty, which was listed for $US29.7 million ($32.8 million) according to report in the UK Telegraph.

The media baron sold the boat through a Monaco-based broker Camper & Nicholsons International. The report says the sale isn’t connected to his recent split from wife Wendi Deng.

The yacht was advertised with “toys” including diving gear and water-skis. It also has wifi and plasma TVs in every cabin.

Murdoch finalised the deal with an unnamed buyer just before Christmas, the Telegraph reported. The sale price has not been released.

When the boat — which can accommodate up to 12 guests and 10 crew members — was listed, the broker told CBNC Murdoch simply didn’t sail enough to justify keeping the vessel.

“Rupert works all the time. He loves the boat, he loves to sail, but he doesn’t really use it much,” the broker said.

