Rupert Murdoch Slashes Ad Prices For New York Times Brawl

Why is he giving away full-page ads?

Roy Greenslad over at The Guardian takes a smart look at the Financial Times report that News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch is slashing ad prices for the Wall Street Journal and New York Post.The papers are reportedly offering discounts of between 79 and 83% for full-page ads.



Of course, Rupert is gearing up for an old-fashioned newspaper war against the New York Times starting April 26. He wants to gather as many advertisers as possible.

But as Greenslad writes, how do we reconcile Murdoch spending $30 million on the New York daily section, and offering such deep discounts, when he constantly talks about how good journalism costs money.

Yet giving ad space away for virtually nothing, thereby sacrificing revenue to fund journalism, is supposedly ok – as long as it undermines the capability of an opposition that does spend money on journalism.

