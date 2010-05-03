Rupert Murdoch Slapped With $463K Fine In Australian Rugby Scandal

Rupert just got slapped with a big fine over a rugby scandal.

Rupert Murdoch may be all smiles here in New York over the launch of The Wall Street Journal’s new “Greater New York” section.But he’s run into a bit of trouble down under.



The Independent reports that the News Corp. chairman just got slapped with the equivalent of a $463,000 fine as a result of misconduct by players on an Australian rugby team he owns.

From The Independent:

Rugby club Melbourne Storm, which is owned by Murdoch’s News Limited, has been at the centre of a major scandal, after players were found to have been receiving secret payments to stay at the club. This contravenes Australia’s strict salary cap rules, and Murdoch has been fined A$500,000. How many more fines can a magnate afford?

Last year, Murdoch shelled out $1.5 million to settle cases involving his U.K. journalists’ illegal phone-hacking methods.

