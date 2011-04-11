Rupert Murdoch Knew Plenty About News Of The World Phone Hacking Scandal

Will the News of the World phone hacking scandal eventually lead all the way to the top of the News Corporation executive pyramid?



It just might.

According to the Guardian, Rupert Murdoch made calls to members of the Labour party in an attempt to get the British government to stop investigating the alleged incident.

Specifically, the article says the News Corp boss tried to use his influence to urge Prime Minister Gordon Brown to back off, and the PM “made Murdoch’s views known to a select few in the Labour party.”

An unnamed minister spoke to reporters from the paper about the incident: “What I know is that Murdoch got in touch with a good friend who then got in touch with Brown. The intention was to get him to cool things down. That is what I was told.”

Pretty much everyone involved in the situation is denying ever having picked up a phone.

On Friday, News International apologized to eight people who had had their phones hacked. “It was the first time the company had admitted the practice was common at the News of the World,” the Guardian reporters wrote.

The real question, however, is how much did Rupe know.

