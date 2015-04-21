Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison triplex penthouse for $72 million after purchasing it for $57.25 million in 2014

One Madison Penthouse Murdoch is selling the penthouse for $US14 million more than what he paid for it.

Rupert Murdoch is moving.

After living at the very top of One Madison for a year, he’s decided to move downtown — to a West Village townhouse for $US25 million, Curbed reports.

That means his penthouse in the luxury high rise on the south side of Madison Square Park is on the market for $US72 million.

That’s $US14.75 million more than what he bought the triplex for in 2014. Curbed notes that this price could break the record for downtown Manhattan’s most expensive sale.

The penthouse has 7,600 square feet of space spread through three floors, five bedrooms, five and a half baths, and a wraparound terrace featuring 360 degree views of Manhattan.

The next owner of this over-the-top penthouse will also have access to One Madison’s 10,000 square feet of amenities, including a 50-foot lap pool, fitness center, yoga room, screening room, and playroom for children.

Dolly Lenz has the listing.

