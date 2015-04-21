Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison triplex penthouse for $72 million after purchasing it for $57.25 million in 2014

Megan Willett, Dennis Green
One madison penthouse exterior roof deckOne Madison PenthouseMurdoch is selling the penthouse for $US14 million more than what he paid for it.

Rupert Murdoch is moving.

After living at the very top of One Madison for a year, he’s decided to move downtown — to a West Village townhouse for $US25 million, Curbed reports.

That means his penthouse in the luxury high rise on the south side of Madison Square Park is on the market for $US72 million.

That’s $US14.75 million more than what he bought the triplex for in 2014. Curbed notes that this price could break the record for downtown Manhattan’s most expensive sale.

The penthouse has 7,600 square feet of space spread through three floors, five bedrooms, five and a half baths, and a wraparound terrace featuring 360 degree views of Manhattan.

The next owner of this over-the-top penthouse will also have access to One Madison’s 10,000 square feet of amenities, including a 50-foot lap pool, fitness center, yoga room, screening room, and playroom for children.

Dolly Lenz has the listing.

Spanning from the 58th floor to the 60th, the penthouse has full-height window walls that give a 360-degree view of Manhattan.

There are five bedrooms, a living room, deluxe kitchen, and an internal elevator in the home.

Here's a glimpse of what the uber-swanky dining room could look like if it's decorated by Yabu Pushelberg, the designer of the building's amenities.

The views from the 590-square-foot wraparound terrace are also breathtaking.

For example, this is what the wealthy buyer would see looking north towards the Empire State Building.

The building also has 10,000 square feet of amenities. This is the dining room for private events with butler services and gourmet catering kitchen.

Residents may also relax in the building's lounge, with comfy couches and chairs spread across the room and in front of the fireplace.

A nearby media room also has a fire, views of the city, a pool table, and games.

Then there's the 50-foot lap pool, where residents swim with amazing views of Madison Avenue.

The building's spa has a glass-enclosed steam room and lounge chairs overlooking Madison Square Park.

There's also a state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga room.

As well as a playroom where kids can relax and hang out.

