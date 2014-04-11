Rupert Murdoch Seems To Want Jeb Bush Or Paul Ryan To Be The Next President

In a lengthy interview with Fortune published Thursday, media mogul Rupert Murdoch gave his thoughts on the 2016 presidential field.

Though he said he has “no settled thoughts at all” on the race, Murdoch admitted he’s “watching it with great interest.”

Murdoch discussed potential Republican candidates “not necessarily, although slightly, in order of preference.”

He began with Jeb Bush and Paul Ryan.

“I think it’s between four or five people. It’s not necessarily, although slightly, in order of preference: Jeb Bush, Paul Ryan, whom I have particular admiration for. I do for both. [Chris] Christie could recover. Scott Walker, whom I don’t know, and Rand Paul, whom I agree with on a great number of things but disagree strongly on some things — too strongly perhaps to vote for him,” Murdoch said.

Murdoch said his strongest disagreements with Paul were about foreign policy. He also was asked if he could “envision” Hillary Clinton as president.

“I could live with Hillary as president. We have to live with who we get. We don’t have any choice,” said Murdoch.

Fortune senior editor-at-large Patricia Sellers asked Murdoch whether he could see himself “supporting” Clinton. Murdoch said that “would depend on the Republican candidate totally.”

Murdoch also discussed his Fox News cable network’s relationship with the Republican Party, his newspapers, and his recent divorce. Read the interview in full here.

