Murdoch: We're Going To Get The Definition Of "Fair Use" Changed

Rupert Murdoch is now threatening to sue the BBC for stealing from him.



In his big, free-wheeling, interview with Sky News Australia, Murdoch trashed the BBC calling it “scandalous.” Specifically, he said, “If you look at them, most of their stuff is stolen from the newspapers now, and we’ll be suing them for copyright.”

Of course, he’s just trying to rile them up, as he followed that statement, saying he doesn’t think it’ll come to lawsuits, “They know the law, they’ll adapt.”

Of more interest to other news organisations: Murdoch wants to change the laws about fair use. Speaking about Google excerpting some of the Journal’s stories, he says “There’s a doctrine called fair use, which we believe can be challenged in the courts and will bar it altogether.”

On that point, it’s unclear what Murdoch’s talking about. It looks like he thinks he can change the law.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.