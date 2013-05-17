Rupert Murdoch Says Facebook Is Starting To Implode, Just Like 'Crappy MySpace' Did

Nicholas Carlson

Rupert Murdoch says Facebook’s usage metrics are starting to make Facebook look like “crappy MySpace.”

Murdoch would know. His News Corp bought MySpace for ~$580 million in 2005, and then – after a few nice years – watched it dwindle to almost nothing.

Murdoch tweeted:

Tagged In

facebook myspace sai-us