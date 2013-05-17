Rupert Murdoch Says Facebook Is Starting To Implode, Just Like 'Crappy MySpace' Did

Rupert Murdoch says Facebook’s usage metrics are starting to make Facebook look like “crappy MySpace.”
Murdoch would know. His News Corp bought MySpace for ~$580 million in 2005, and then – after a few nice years – watched it dwindle to almost nothing.
Murdoch tweeted:
Look out Facebook!Hours spent participating per member dropping seriously.First really bad sign as seen by crappy MySpace years ago.
— Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) May 17, 2013
