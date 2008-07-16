Rupert Murdoch's WSJ: More Politics, More Expensive

Wall Street Journal readers: How do you like your new, Murdochized paper? Enough to pay 33% more for it?



Portfolio’s Jeff Bercovici reports that the WSJ will bump its newstand price from $1.50 to $2. A year ago, the paper was a mere $1. Jeff reports that distributors are upset about the price increase, in part because they won’t keep much of the extra revenue, and in part because they’re surprised by it. But they shouldn’t be: Murdoch has been arguing that the paper is underpriced since he bought it. Subscribers should expect a price hike sooner than later, too.

