Rupert Murdoch Finally Sells His Long Island Mansion For A Discounted $9.1 Million

Among other things, Rupert Murdoch is known for his impressive collection of real estate around the world–the News Corp honcho owns homes everywhere from London to China.



Now, rumour has it that Murdoch has finally unloaded his estate in the cushy town of Oyster Bay on Long Island.

While nothing’s been confirmed, the Real Estalker reports that the home, known as Rosehearty (also the name of Murdoch’s yacht) has been sold for $9.1 million.

That’s a huge step down from the $14.8 million he sought when he first listed the property back in 2007.

Murdoch and wife Wendi Deng bought the home in 2003. The 4.6 acre property has 11 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and a 950-square foot guest house.

We’re guessing the steep price chop on this home is the least of Murdoch’s problems these days.

Now take an amazing tour of Rupert Murdoch’s mansions, boats and planes >

