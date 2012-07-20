Rupert Murdoch Is Finally Satisfied With Mitt Romney, And Now He's Back To Attacking Obama On Twitter

After more than a month of antagonizing Mitt Romney over Twitter, it appears as though News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch is finally satisfied with the Republican presidential candidate.



He tweeted this Thursday afternoon:

Photo: Twitter/@rupertmurdoch

The tweet is remarkably conciliatory, suggesting that the aggressive tone Romney adopted on the campaign trail this week has at least partially placated Murdoch, who tweeted earlier this month that Romney needed to drop his “old friends” and hire “real pros” to run his campaign.

Thus satisfied, Murdoch, a stalwart conservative, turned his Twitter wrath on a more natural target: President Barack Obama.

Here’s his most recent tweet, which appears to refer to the President’s recent comment about business owners not being solely responsible for their own success:

Photo: Twitter/@rupertmurdoch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.