Rupert Murdoch Gave Disgraced Exec Rebekah Brooks A $5.6 Million Severance Package

It pays to resign in disgrace at Rupert Murdoch‘s company.



The Independent reports that Rebekah Brooks received a estimates $5.6 million (£3.5m) settlement package.

Brooks announced on Friday that she would resign her position as chief executive of News International, News Corps publishing arm.

This morning she was arrested by British police in connection to the scandal.

One imagines that sort of money must take some of the sting out of her ignominious departure…and ensure that in subsequent interviews or books (or testimonies to parliament) she doesn’t speak ill of her former boss.

Meanwhile she wasn’t the only former executive lining the coffers. The Independent says News of the World‘s last editor, Colin Myler, is “understood to be in line for a £2m pay-off, and two of the company’s senior lawyers, Jon Chapman and Tom Crone, who will each get about £1.5m.”

No word on what Dow Jones CEO Les Hinton, who reportedly left the newsroom on Friday after announcing his resignation to a round of applause, will be in line for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.