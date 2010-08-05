Rupert Murdoch Really Does Love Those iPads, Thinks London Times' Paywall Is "Going Well"

Rupert Murdoch praised the iPad on a conference call with analysts and the press Wednesday afternoon, echoing remarks he made a few days ago at a media conference in Sydney.



“I believe that it’s a game changer altogether. We’ll have young people reading newspapers, we’ll have different-looking types of newspapers. It’s a real game changer in the presentation of news,” he said, adding: “I believe we’re gonna see around the world hundreds and hundreds of millions of these devices. As they develop technologically, we’ve gotta develop our methods of presentation.”

The Wall Street Journal, which is owned by News Corp., has been doing well on the iPad so far. Back in June, Murdoch said the paper’s iPad app, which costs $17.29/month for non-print subscribers, had brought in about 10,000 paid downloads since launching in March. It was also estimated to have generated roughly $2.4 million in ad revenue.

As for the News Corp.-owned Times of London’s recent switch to an online pay model, Murdoch sounded optimistic, despite reports that the website had gotten a disappointing amount of initial paid subscriptions — around 15,000.

“With our paywall around the Times, we have had an encouraging number of people subscribing at a good price,” he said. “We’re not going to release those numbers at this stage, but we think we’re on the right strategy and we think it’s going well.”

Some other tidbits…

“We will NOT be buying any sporting teams,” Murdoch said in response to a question about reports that News Corp. was looking to bid on the Texas Rangers. “We’re in the business of buying sports rights for our supporting channels, not buying teams.”

Asked about Fox’s “American Idol,” Murdoch said: “We’re very close to announcing who the judges will be. We’re in active negotiations with a number of people.” (In fact, it looks likes one of them is going to be former judge Nigel Lythgoe, according to The L.A. Times.)

“Next year’s ‘Idol’ will be different,” he continued. “It will be better, the music will certainly be better, and we’ve got great expectations for it.”

The New York Times’ Brian Stelter asked him about the “liberal boycott” of Fox News Channel host Glenn Beck.

“They’re not boycotting watching it, because it’s getting incredible numbers,” Murdoch replied. “It certainly hasn’t affected revenues or profits.”

News Corp. announced today that it had boosted its Q4 2010 profits to $875 million, or $0.33 per share, up from a loss of $203 million, or $0.08 a share, a year earlier.

Revenues were up 6% to $8.1 billion from $7.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2009.

You can download the full earnings release here.

