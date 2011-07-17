Will Rupert Murdoch's Phone-Hacking Scandal Take Down British PM David Cameron Next?

Photo: Guardian

The headline on a story running in today’s New York Times does not bode well for British Prime Minister David Cameron.’Tentacles of Phone-Hacking Scandal Grow Tighter Around Cameron’



[On Friday] Mr. Cameron’s aides released a diary of his meetings with executives and editors of News International. The diary shed light on what Mr. Cameron acknowledged last week was the “cozy and comfortable” world in which politicians, the press and the police in Britain have functioned for decades, one he said had to yield to much greater public scrutiny.

The diary showed that since taking office in May 2010, Mr. Cameron has met 26 times with Murdoch executives, including Mr. Murdoch; his son James, the top official of News International; and Rebekah Brooks, the former chief executive of the British subsidiary and editor of The News of the World, who resigned on Friday.

The roots of his current troubles reach back to 2007 when Cameron hired former NOTW editor Andy Coulson as his director of communications despite cautions from many about Coulson’s shadowy past at the tabloid.

With today’s arrest of Rebekah Brooks — a once-close friend of Cameron’s — the tentacles have likely grown tighter as it becomes even clearer that this scandal is not only not slowing down but apparently knows no bounds.

And while Cameron is (obviously) not accused of anything but bad judgment when it comes to his dealings with News Corp, with a scandal of this magnitude guilt by association may be all it takes to bring him down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.