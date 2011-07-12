Rupert Murdoch To Give Phone Hacking Evidence Next Week

Rupert Murdoch, his son James, and Rebekah Brooks will be asked to appear at a Culture & Media select committee meeting next Tuesday, according to Therese Coffey of the British Conservative party.



The trio will be asked to give evidence about News International’s huge phone hacking scandal and potential takeover of BSkyB

If they refuse to appear they may face a summons, according to Coffey.

UPDATE: Sky News’ Sophy Ridge reports News International will cooperate.

