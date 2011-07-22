Rupert Murdoch's British Papers Lose 2012 Olympics Deal

Photo: ap

Rupert Murdoch‘s newspapers have lost their exclusive deal with British Olympic athletes ahead of the London 2012 Olympics, the AP reports.Team 2012, the organisation backed by Visa that offered exclusives with British athletes as part of a sponsorship deal, has decided to drop their affiliation with News International.



They said that it was “as a result of the closure of News of the World the contract can no longer be fulfilled as originally envisaged”.

News International’s other papers in the UK (The Sun, and The Times and The Sunday Times) would have still been eligible to use the title “The Olympics Offical Paper” but The Guardian reports that Team 2012 is looking for new, non-Murdoch sponsorship in the wake of the phone hacking scandal.

