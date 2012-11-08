Rupert Murdoch Offers His Opinion On The US Elections

Rupert Murdoch was uncharacteristically quiet on election eve, but he’s returned to Twitter to offer some of his take on post-election politics:



Well, we are where we are.Same dangers ahead-Iran, fiscal cliff, inflation, maybe unmanageable debt, etc. Country 50-50, must compromise — Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) November 8, 2012

Must have sweeping, generous immigration reform,make existing law- abiding Hispanics welcome. Most are hard working family people. — Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) November 8, 2012

The News Corp owner was a Romney supporter, though he had been happy to criticise the Republican candidate as well.

SEE ALSO: RUPERT MURDOCH: If Chris Christie Doesn’t ‘Re-Declare’ For Mitt Romney, He’ll Be Blamed For His Loss >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.