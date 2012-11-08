Rupert Murdoch Offers His Opinion On The US Elections

Adam Taylor

Rupert Murdoch was uncharacteristically quiet on election eve, but he’s returned to Twitter to offer some of his take on post-election politics:

The News Corp owner was a Romney supporter, though he had been happy to criticise the Republican candidate as well.

SEE ALSO: RUPERT MURDOCH: If Chris Christie Doesn’t ‘Re-Declare’ For Mitt Romney, He’ll Be Blamed For His Loss >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.