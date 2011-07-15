'END OF THE WORLD': How The Media Is Covering Rupert Murdoch's Phone Hacking Scandal

Jen Ortiz
murdoch

Photo: TheDailyBeast.com

Rupert Murdoch has gone from feared media executive to the subject of embarrassing headlines.In the wake of his ever-worsening phone hacking scandal and the closing of his newspaper News Of The World, the media has latched on to the story of this media take-down.

We’ve selected some of the best front pages from around the world to show how the media is covering this story.

The Times Of London

The Northern Echo

TIME Magazine

The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Mirror

The Financial Times

The Daily Mirror

The Guardian

The Daily Mirror

The National Post

Bloomberg BusinessWeek

Who else might be dragged into this scandal?

Click here for a scandalous 11 years in the life of Piers Morgan>>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.