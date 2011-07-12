JON STEWART: 'News Of The World' Scandal Is So Bad, Hugh Grant Is England's Moral Compass

Jon Stewart took last week off. What did he miss?



A lot: Bad news about jobs, debt ceiling, cheating on state standardized tests, etc. etc.

“This is the week we celebrated America’s 235th birthday. Broke, unemployed, endlessly deployed,” he said on Monday night’s “Daily Show.”

Luckily, America has John Oliver to make us feel better about ourselves.

“What would England know about a dying empire with rotting institutions?,” he asked his boss. “Let me present you with exhibit A: This is the British tabloid, News of the World.”

What did NofW do exactly?

Well, they hired a private investigator to find out if Freddie Mercury had AIDS and started an investigation about pedophiles that led to a lynch mob attacking the house of a pediatrician.

Sure, that is bad, but America’s journalists are not exactly bastions of virtue.

“Our real press, our legitimate press is falling down on the job,” Stewart said. “Their political coverage is atrocious. They weren’t just covering the Casey Anthony trial; they funded it… ABC News [paid] $200,000 [to licence videos]. And that was apparently only after she turned down ABC’s offer to be the next Bacherlorette.”

Point taken. But, NofW hacked voicemails of killed soldiers and 9/11 victims. The paper was paying police officers at Scotland Yard. The former editor Andy Coulson, who oversaw it all, was hired by prime minister David Cameron to be his press secretary.

And Hugh Grant is the hero, for wearing a wire and bringing down the entire organisation.

“That’s right, the guy who got car head from an LA road prostitute is now the moral compass of my nation,” Oliver said.

Now that puts things in perspective.

Video below.



The Daily Show – Have No Fear, England’s Here

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.