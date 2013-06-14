The 17 Most Expensive Divorces Ever

News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from Wendi Deng today.



There’s no word on what the split could cost Murdoch, but the media mogul already has a history of costly divorce settlements.

Murdoch separated from former wife Anna Torv in 1999, paying a reported $1.7 billion (including $110 million in cash), making it the most expensive divorce of all time.

The paid had been married for 32 years. Murdoch married 30-year-old Deng just 17 days later.

82-year-old Murdoch is worth $11.2 billion, according to Forbes.

