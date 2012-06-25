Rupert Murdoch Just BLASTED Mitt Romney On Twitter

News Corporation Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch just took to Twitter to take a couple of shots at Mitt Romney:



Photo: Twitter/@rupertmurdoch

Photo: Twitter/@rupertmurdoch

Boom. Earlier this year, Murdoch used Twitter to voice his endorsement of then-Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum ahead of the Iowa caucuses, saying that Santorum was the “only candidate with genuine big vision for country.”

Today’s tweets suggest Murdoch’s sentiments haven’t changed much since the primary.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.