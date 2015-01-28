MURDOCH: Here's Why Mitt Romney Should Not Run For President

REUTERS/Jason Reed Rupert Murdoch at a meeting in July 2014.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch explained his opposition to Mitt Romney’s potential 2016 presidential bid in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Murdoch, who owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, and a slew of other media properties in the US and abroad, indicated his objection to Romney stems from the fact the former Massachusetts governor was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012.

Let’s be clear. Know and like Mitt Romney as a very nice person. But he had his chance and seemed to lack big vision for this country.

— Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) January 27, 2015

Romney also unsuccessfully ran for president in 2008.

Murdoch’s tweet seemed to be a response to a New York Times article published on Tuesday which detailed “animus” towards Romney that has been displayed by the mogul and his outlets. The paper argued this distaste was on display both in 2012 and since Romney publicly revealed he is thinking about running again earlier this month.

The Times also reported there is a “delicate and unseen campaign underway” with various Republican presidential hopefuls trying to win Murdoch’s support. Fox News is America’s highest-rated cable news channel and employs several top conservative pundits. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page is also an influential voice among top levels of the GOP establishment.

Murdoch reportedly has more positive relationships with several other potential 2016 candidates. According to the Times, Murdoch is “fond” of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), has deep ties to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), and is developing a “growing rapport” with presumed Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton. The paper also reported Murdoch is “intrigued” by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and the pair “meet often.”

A little over ten minutes before he reiterated his objection to Romney launching a 2016 campaign, Murdoch posted a message expressing glee copies of the Times didn’t make it to some New York City newsstands on Tuesday due to snowy weather conditions.

Lucky! Seems almost no NYTimes printed or distributed in NY today.

— Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) January 27, 2015

Murdoch followed that up with a message implying a Gawker article about him was “nonsense. ” The article attributed a tweet he sent on Monday that contained nothing but the word “Po” to drunkenness.

Believe Gawker, believe any nonsense.

— Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) January 27, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.