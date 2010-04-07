Check Out How Obsessed Rupert Murdoch Is With Killing The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal’s New York section is slated to debut within weeks. So News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch is eyeing his arch competition in print and on the Web.



He told a crowd at the National Press Club in Washington that two computer screens in his office display wsj.com (WSJ) and nytimes.com (NYT) at all times so he can compare coverage on the sites, according to Bloomberg‘s BusinessWeek.

Murdoch was also sure to take a dig on the Times’ plans to build a metered model in 2011. He said the newspapers can’t “seem to be able to make up its mind about how to implement its planned pay wall.”

He said it will likely face opposition from the newspaper’s columnists, who prefer the wider audience they get when their columns are free. Robert Christie, a spokesman for New York Times Co., declined to comment. Read more at BusinessWeek >

