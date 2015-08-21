Rupert Murdoch just warned the world is on the brink of another global crisis

Markets were in a funk last night. The S&P lost 2.1%, the German Dax’s quiet crash continued. Traders are seemingly now so worried that even gold managed to find some buyers rising back above $1,150 an ounce.

It’s a fractured time on markets and the global economy and it has many traders and investors worried.

But News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch has summed up just how precarious markets and the economy are at the moment in just two tweets this morning.

Murdoch warned its not just stock prices that are falling and we might be on the edge of another global crisis. He also said that central banks will have precious little ammunition if the world heads into recession.

Recession, crisis, he’s clearly very worried.

Here are the tweets.

