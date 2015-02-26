Rupert Murdoch just sold his $38.5 million Beverly Hills mansion... to his son

James Murdoch’s new digs. Picture: Google Earth

Rupert Murdoch has sold his Beverly Hills mansion to his youngest son James for US$30 million ($38.5 million).

The Los Angeles Times reports the media mogul refused several offers and even Hollywood star Leonard DiCaprio showed some interest in the 11-bedroom, nine-bathroom pad.

It was first listed last year for a reported $US35 million before being withdrawn.

Murdoch Jr will be the property’s fourth owner but the LA Times reports it “was taken in the name of a New York limited liability company”.

It was built in 1926 and its first resident was an Australian, actor Enid Bennett.

Designed by Wallace Neff, the two-storey residence sits on 1.3 hectares.

Murdoch Senior’s last property buy was Moraga Vineyards in Bel Air for US$28.8 million in 2013.

James’s older brother Lachlan and his wife Sarah own the former French Embassy, Le Manoir, in Bellevue Hill, which they bought for $23 million in 2009.

