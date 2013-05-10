RUPERT MURDOCH: JPMorgan Would Be 'Up A Creek' Without Jamie Dimon

Somewhat embattled JPM CEO Jamie Dimon is getting some support from high places.



JPMorgan would be up a creek without Jamie Dimon as Chairman. One of the smartest, toughest guys around. Didn’t bend when times got hard. — Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) May 10, 2013

That comes a day after this.

Jamie Dimon results through crisis and beyond have earned him right to hold both Chairman and CEO titles…Great Leader!! — Jack Welch (@jack_welch) May 8, 2013

