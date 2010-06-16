Rupert Murdoch Is Trying To Take Full Control Of British Sky Broadcasting

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. is trying to take full control of British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB), in which it already owns a 39% stake.



The Telegraph broke the news late last night.

As of this morning, the Associated Press and other news outlets were reporting that BSkyB had rebuffed Murdoch’s offer of 700 pence per share, saying it was too low:

“As News Corp. is a cash-rich corporate, with a 39 per cent material minority stake already, this is the most logical conclusion,” said Alex DeGroote, analyst at Panmure Gordon.

BSkyB’s independent directors did not commit themselves to accepting a future offer at that level, citing “the possible length of time which might be required to satisfy the regulatory preconditions.”

“recognising that an offer from News Corp. could be in the interests of BSkyB shareholders in the future, and that obtaining any necessary merger clearances would facilitate such an offer, BSkyB has agreed to cooperate with News Corp. in seeking those clearances from the relevant authorities,” the directors said.

News Corp. said its approach does not amount to a final offer, and BSkyB said it would not seek a “put up or shut up” order from the Takeover Panel which would force News Corp. to make a binding offer or walk away for at least six months.

