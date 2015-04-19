Rupert Murdoch is selling his NYC penthouse for $92.4 million

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch is selling his New York penthouse in the One Madison building for a whopping $A92.4 million.

The catch? It’s not even built yet.

Murdoch, who purchased the property in 2014, is believed to have paid $US57.25 million for the top four floors of the building, which includes the the three-storey penthouse and a three-bedroom apartment on level 57.

Once finished, five-bedroom apartment, designed by Jose Ramirez, will feature “a double height Great Room with a sweeping staircase”, a private internal elevator and views of Madison Square Park”, according its marketing material.

It has been reported that Murdoch will keep his apartment on level 57 and move to a nearby townhouse he bought last month for $US25 million.

Prices for apartments in the luxury highrise on the south side of Madison Square Park range from $US1.825 million for the building’s only studio to $US50 million+ for 7,000-square-foot penthouse.

The building itself has had a controversial history.

Originally built at the peak of the US real estate bubble, the project was forced into foreclosure after lawsuits, buyer refunds, and forgery accusations in 2010.

In 2012 the Related Companies, HFZ Capital Group, and CIM Group bought the tower and finished its construction.

It now stands as one of the skinniest skyscrapers in New York City with a base of only 3,300 square feet.

Here’s a tour of the plans for the penthouse.

