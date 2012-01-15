Rupert Murdoch Is Ripping Google, Supporting SOPA On Twitter

This is going to piss off some people in the Valley:



So Obama has thrown in his lot withSilicon Valley paymasters who threaten allsoftware creators with piracy, plain thievery. – — Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) January 14, 2012

Piracy is Google streaming any films, etc for nothing but selling valuable all around them. Now pouring tens of millions into lobbying. — Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) January 14, 2012

Piracy leader is Google who streams movies free, sells advts around them.No wonder pouring millions into lobbying. — Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) January 14, 2012

Film making risky as hell. This has to lead to less, hurting writers, actors, all concerned. — Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) January 14, 2012

UPDATE: A few hours later Murdoch tweeted this:

Understand more than all allege!Google great company doing many exciting things. Only one complaint, and it’s important. — Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) January 15, 2012

Just been to google search for mission impossible. Wow, several sites offering free links.I rest my case. — Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) January 15, 2012

