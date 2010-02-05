Rupert Murdoch Is Off The Reservation Again

Rupert is off the reservation again. This is always a possibility when News Corp.’s quarterly earnings reports are issued and Murdoch gets on a conference call with analysts.



Sometimes his people can get him to focus and rehearse and to answer questions in a disciplined way. But other times, when he’s feeling cocky or angry or jet-legged or as though he is the one and only, he won’t prepare—and then God only knows what he’s going to say.

Which is largely the way the company is run: Let’s see what comes out of Rupert’s mouth.

